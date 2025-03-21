Russia touts economic opportunities. Western companies are wary.

Some businesses that continue to operate in Russia say they are backing away or hoping to leave. Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank, one of the last remaining Western financial institutions in Russia, said it is complying with a European Central Bank order to shrink its business there. A Raiffeisen spokesman said the bank is considering a possible partial sale of its Russia subsidiary. The chief executive of another Western lender, Italy’s UniCredit, said last month the bank wants to exit its Russia business and hopes that an end to the war would allow it to sell the unit at a fair price.