Russia-led CIS, GCC nations seek FTA with India: Goyal
FTA negotiations with the UK are moving at a fast pace and going forward negotiations with Canada, and the EU will begin, Goyal said
Realising India’s potential to push global trade growth, a number of countries, including Russia-led CIS and Gulf Cooperation Council nations, have reached out to India seeking a free trade agreement, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.