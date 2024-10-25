Russian central bank hikes key interest rate to record 21% to tame inflation boosted by massive military spending

Russian central bank on Friday hiked its key interest rate to a record high 21% in an effort to tame growing inflation, boosted by massive government spending on the military amid the Ukraine war. It raised the rate by 2 percentage points.

“Growth in domestic demand is still significantly outstripping the capabilities to expand the supply of goods and services,” the central bank said in a statement.

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said that inflation is expected to double the bank's target of an annual 4% and emphasized that the bank remains committed to bringing it down to the targeted level.

The Inflation has overshot the goals because of increased government spending and lenient banking regulations that encouraged commercial banks to offer more loans. Years of price growth that exceeded the targets have fueled high inflationary expectations among consumers, she added.

“There is a high inertia of inflationary expectations as the inflation has exceeded the target level for four years,” Nabiullina said. “The more inflation exceeds the targets, the less people and companies believe that it could fall back to low levels.”

The Russian economy continues to show growth as a result of booming oil exports and a hike in government spending, the bulk of which goes to the military as the conflict in Ukraine has dragged into a third year.

That has fueled inflation, which the central bank has tried to combat with higher rates that make it more expensive to borrow and spend on goods, in theory relieving pressure on prices.

Russia’s economy grew 4.4% in the second quarter of 2024, with unemployment low at 2.4%.