Russian oil sales to India to continue under 'special mechanism' despite US threats, say embassy officials

New Delhi: Russia's oil supplies to India will continue at the pre-US tariff hike levels under a “very special mechanism" for crude trade despite the Trump administration's pressure and threat of fresh penal duties, officials at the country's embassy here said, terming Washington's moves as “unjustified”.

Russian supply accounts for close to 40% of India’s total crude oil imports, and Washington has accused New Delhi of “profiteering” from the discounted prices.

Embassy officials addressed the media here on Wednesday. "Despite the political situation, we can predict the same level of oil import (by India)," said Roman Babushkin, the charge d'affaires at the Russian embassy in India.

Noting that Russia was a major oil producer and India's oil demandwas growing every year, Babushkin said this made for “a perfect case of mutual accommodation”.

Russia's deputy trade representative to India, Evgeniy Griva, said the country's oil supply is very crucial for the Indian economy."There is some mechanism on how to supply crude oil (to India). Now we can't discuss it... there is a very special mechanism," Griva said, adding that Russia typically offers about 5% discount to Indian buyers.

The development comes a day after US treasury secretary Scott Bessent, in a television interview, accused India of profiteering from cheap Russian oil imports during the war in Ukraine and described the practice as arbitrage. “They are just profiteering. They are reselling,” Bessent told CNBC in an interview.

The US has imposed a 25% tariff on Indian shipments and announced another 25% of duties with effect from 27 August due to the country's purchases of oil from Russia, which has been berated for its war with Ukraine.

Russian oil comprises about 7% of the daily global oil consumption and 36% India's oil imports. On the back of deep discounts from Russia starting February 2022, after its invasion of Ukraine, the country became the top supplier to India. Earlier, Russia catered to only about 2.5% of India's oil import. China and India are top buyers of Russian oil.

Babushkin also said if Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market would absorb India's exports. He also said India and Russia are in an advanced stage of talks for cooperation in small modular reactors.