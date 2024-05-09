Russian exporters ramp up spending from Vostro accounts

This reduction in funds is attributed to their utilization in covering payments for Indian imports, purchasing securities, and other acquisitions, including defense equipment and armaments

New Delhi: Funds held by Russian exporters in Vostro accounts, for trading in the Indian rupee, have more than halved to below $4 billion in the last six to eight months, two people aware of the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The spending from the account covered payments for Indian imports, purchase of securities, and other acquisitions, including defense equipment and armaments, the persons said said.

"It is difficult to say the exact amount in the Vostro accounts since some transactions are very complex. However, during the last 6-8 months or so, a large part of the amount has been utilized," the first person mentioned above said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Vostro account is managed by a domestic bank on behalf of a foreign bank. The foreign lender can use its Vostro account for transactions, including forex settlements, cross-border payments and investments in the domestic market.

Last October, Mint reported that Russian exporters, including state-backed entities, were likely holding about $8 billion currently in Vostro accounts set up to facilitate trade in Indian rupees.

Also read | Can India make the world use rupees instead of dollars? Maybe, but not yet During that time, while some of the Russian money from the Vostro account was invested in Indian securities, a large part of it remained in Vostro accounts due to a lack of investment opportunities in India for Russians and continued volatility in exchange rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investments from Vostro Russian funds (in rupee) have also been invested in Indian government treasury bills since regulations do not allow such funds to be invested in corporate debt.

By the end of March 2023, it was estimated that Russian investments in these securities were around $10-12 billion, after a surge in trade deficit led to a surplus in Vostro accounts.

"Both New Delhi and Moscow have been working on sorting the issue (piling up of the Indian currency payment in Vostro account)," the second person said. "Indian exports are also being settled from the Russian funds from the Vostro account." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | Mint Explainer: Why India's push for trade in rupees has had limited success Indian rupee payments in Vostro accounts are largely for defence and other purchases from Russia. India also buys a substantial amount of oil from Russia. However, a large part of these payments are made in other currencies.

Russia continued to remain the largest supplier of crude oil to India in February with $3.61 billion worth of supplies. India imported oil worth $4.47 billion crude oil from Russia in January.

India exports machinery, auto parts and other engineering goods to Russia, a significant part of which are settled in rupee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Constrained trade Russian banks' exclusion from SWIFT or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication Gateway, following Western sanctions, has made its interbank payment transactions more complex, with limited access to a large part of the international markets.

To overcome this, India and Russia have put in place the rupee payment system.

Russia has also signed local currency trade deals with countries like Iran, China and India, instead of US dollar, following the sanctions on Moscow after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spokespersons to India's commerce ministry and the Russian embassy didn't respond to emailed queries.

According to recent data from the commerce ministry, exports to Russia in 2023 stood at $4.06 billion, while imports totalled $60.60 billion.

