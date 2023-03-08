Russian oil becomes more pricey with pool of Asian buyers expands2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Increased interest from Chinese state-owned and large private refiners such as Sinopec, PetroChina Co and Hengli Petrochemical Co, in addition to a jump in Indian demand, led cargoes to be snapped up at higher prices.
The price of Russian crude and fuel is rising for buyers in Asia as a pool of bigger customers from China and India expands, putting pressure on smaller refiners that have eagerly consumed the cheap oil.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×