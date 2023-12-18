Economy
Russian oil discounts for India set to rise
Summary
- Currently the discounts are in the range of $4-6 per barrel and may reach $10-12 per barrel soon
NEW DELHI : Discounts on Russian oil purchased by Indian refiners are likely to increase going ahead with a fall in global demand and India looking at further diversifying its supplies.
