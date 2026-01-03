Russian crude suppliers are now offering Indian refiners a higher discount of up to $8 a barrel, doubling since October after sanctions were announced on Rosneft and Lukoil, according to three people aware of the development. That could increase oil shipments from the non-sanctioned oil suppliers from the Eurasian nation, experts said.
Russian oil discount for Indian refiners jumps to $8 a barrel
SummaryDiscount has increased from about $2 per barrel in October to up to $8 in January. The lower price of Urals crude will help India’s import bill as oil prices have tumbled about 20% in the past year to around $60 a barrel. About 88% of India's crude demand is met through imports.
