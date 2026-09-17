In charts: How India’s Russian oil imports shifted amid US tariff flip-flops

The threat of a fresh 100% US tariff on purchases from countries buying Russian oil and gas comes at a time when India’s reliance on Moscow has increased sharply, reaching 51% of total crude imports in July. This complicates the country’s ongoing diversification bid amid an energy crisis triggered by the West Asia war.
The US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Bill 2026 on Wednesday, allowing President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major importers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China. The Act now awaits Trump’s signature before coming into effect.