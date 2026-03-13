Russian oil purchase allowed… for now — Scott Bessent announces ‘short-term’ licence as crude prices rise amid Iran war

✕

Shiladitya Ray

Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.