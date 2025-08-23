Russian oil trade ‘as an issue…’ wasn't discussed before Trump imposed raging tariffs on India, Jaishankar says

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025 on Saturday, 23 August 2025, said that the Russian oil trade with India, which was “presented as an issue”, was not discussed before US President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on all India-made products imported into the United States.

One day before the 1 August tariff deadline, President Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all goods imported from India into the United States. Trump cited India's dealings with Russia on oil and the high tariffs as the reason behind this move.

Later on 6 August 2025, the US President signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff rate on all imports from India, on top of the earlier 25% and a baseline tariff of 10% on all US imports from world nations.

Since then, India has been in talks with the American delegations to negotiate a trade deal that would benefit both nations. As per earlier media reports, the US delegation is set to arrive in India on 25 August 2025, to conduct the sixth round of trade talks amid the raging tariffs.

Trump's non-orthodox approach Jaishankar highlighted that the United States has never had a President who has been so ‘public’ while conducting foreign policy, which is a first for not just India but for the whole world.

“We've not had a US President who's conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. That itself is a departure that's not limited to India…” said Jaishankar at the forum, a video shared by the news agency ANI showed.

The External Affairs Minister also said that President Trump's approach to the world is very different from the traditional ‘orthodox manner’ of global diplomacy.

“President Trump's way of dealing with the world, even dealing with his own country, is a very major departure from the traditional orthodox manner of doing so...” he said at the World Leaders Forum on Saturday.