Russian Ruble at Weakest Level Since Early Days of Ukraine War4 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:31 PM IST
The currency’s fall points to mounting financial anxiety and has revealed fissures among top Russian officials over how to manage the situation
The ruble’s decline picked up pace in recent weeks, and on Monday the currency fell below 100 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since the weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. So far this year, the ruble has lost almost 30% of its value against the dollar. Only a handful of currencies including the Turkish lira, Nigerian naira and Argentine peso are having a worse year.