Russia’s Backdoor for Battlefield Goods From China: Central Asia
Clarence Leong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Mar 2024, 11:29 AM IST
SummaryTrade routes through the region are increasingly important to Moscow’s efforts to thwart Western sanctions.
SINGAPORE—Two years after the invasion of Ukraine, drones and U.S.-made computer chips are increasingly flowing to Russia from China through Central Asian trade routes, showing the difficulty of strangling supplies to Moscow’s war effort.
