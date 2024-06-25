Russia’s crude oil exports drop most in three months on port maintenance: What does this mean for India?

Russia’s seaborne crude flows in the week to June 23 dropped by 660,000 barrels a day to 3.04 million, the lowest in more than three month

Nikita Prasad
First Published09:53 PM IST
India's domestic domestic crude oil production in June was 2.4 MMT. (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)
India’s domestic domestic crude oil production in June was 2.4 MMT. (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)

Russia’s weekly crude exports fell by the most in more than three months in the seven days to June 23, with the maintenance at key ports also trimming the less volatile four-week average according to a report by Bloomberg. The work at Primorsk on the Baltic Sea and Kozmino on the Pacific coast cut shipments through Russia’s two busiest oil terminals, with no departures during the week. 

Separately, the vessels that Moscow relies on to transport its oil are increasingly being targeted by the Western authorities. The European Union (EU) is the latest to impose sanctions on specific Russian ships, identifying 17 crude oil and refined products carriers in its current round of sanctions, as per Bloomberg

Russia's crude exports at 3-month low

A total of 27 tankers loaded 21.29 million barrels of Russian crude in the week of June 23, Bloomberg reported, quoting vessel-tracking data and port agent reports. That was down sharply from 25.91 million barrels the previous week.

Russia’s seaborne crude flows in the reporting week dropped by 660,000 barrels a day to 3.04 million, the lowest in more than three months. The less volatile four-week average was also down, falling by about 45,000 barrels per day to 3.37 million, according to the report.

A week-on-week slump in shipments from Russia’s two most important crude export ports — Primorsk on the Baltic Sea and Kozmino on the Pacific coast — was partly offset by more ships leaving Novorossiysk and the Arctic terminals at Murmansk. After last week’s slump, the crude shipments so far this year are running about 10,000 barrels a day above the average for 2023.

Russia terminated its export targets at the end of May, opting instead to restrict production, in line with its partners in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Russia's output target is set at 8.978 million barrels a day until the end of September, after which it is scheduled to rise at a rate of 39,000 barrels a day each month until September 2025, subject to market conditions.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyRussia’s crude oil exports drop most in three months on port maintenance: What does this mean for India?

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,710.90
10:29 AM | 25 JUN 2024
38.8 (2.32%)

Grasim Industries

2,516.85
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
1.9 (0.08%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

327.60
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-5.45 (-1.64%)

Bharat Electronics

309.50
10:24 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-0.2 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

2,801.95
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
193.75 (7.43%)

Welspun Corp

541.55
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
29.4 (5.74%)

Patanjali Foods

1,529.90
10:11 AM | 25 JUN 2024
72.95 (5.01%)

LIC Housing Finance

768.15
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
33.4 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue