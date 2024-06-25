Russia’s crude oil exports drop most in three months on port maintenance: What does this mean for India?

Russia’s weekly crude exports fell by the most in more than three months in the seven days to June 23, with the maintenance at key ports also trimming the less volatile four-week average according to a report by Bloomberg. The work at Primorsk on the Baltic Sea and Kozmino on the Pacific coast cut shipments through Russia’s two busiest oil terminals, with no departures during the week.

Separately, the vessels that Moscow relies on to transport its oil are increasingly being targeted by the Western authorities. The European Union (EU) is the latest to impose sanctions on specific Russian ships, identifying 17 crude oil and refined products carriers in its current round of sanctions, as per Bloomberg

Russia's crude exports at 3-month low A total of 27 tankers loaded 21.29 million barrels of Russian crude in the week of June 23, Bloomberg reported, quoting vessel-tracking data and port agent reports. That was down sharply from 25.91 million barrels the previous week.

Russia’s seaborne crude flows in the reporting week dropped by 660,000 barrels a day to 3.04 million, the lowest in more than three months. The less volatile four-week average was also down, falling by about 45,000 barrels per day to 3.37 million, according to the report.

A week-on-week slump in shipments from Russia’s two most important crude export ports — Primorsk on the Baltic Sea and Kozmino on the Pacific coast — was partly offset by more ships leaving Novorossiysk and the Arctic terminals at Murmansk. After last week’s slump, the crude shipments so far this year are running about 10,000 barrels a day above the average for 2023.