Russia’s Economy Has a Surprising Problem: A Property Bubble
Chelsey Dulaney , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Dec 2023, 01:25 PM IST
SummaryA debt-fueled surge in housing prices has exposed stark divisions among Russia’s leaders.
To placate a war-weary population, Russia has doled out billions of dollars of cheap loans for its citizens to buy new homes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less