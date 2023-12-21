Russia’s Economy Has a Surprising Problem: A Property Bubble

To placate a war-weary population, Russia has doled out billions of dollars of cheap loans for its citizens to buy new homes.

That money is now creating an economic headache that few predicted: a fast-building housing bubble.

A debt-fueled surge in housing prices, along with fast-rising inflation, has exposed stark divisions among Russia’s leaders even as the battle rages on in Ukraine. On one side is the hidebound central bank, tasked with maintaining financial stability. On the other is the Kremlin, which is trying to shore up popular support ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

President Vladimir Putin last week said he plans to extend a popular mortgage program, which offers discounted rates to families with children, through the end of next year.

Russian Central Bank Gov. Elvira Nabiullina meanwhile has called for winding down parts of the subsidized mortgage programs and warned they were undercutting the central bank’s efforts to cool demand and inflation. The central bank last week raised its key interest rate to 16%, more than double where it stood in June.

“If the government does not make [subsidized mortgage programs] limited and targeted…the effect of the key rate on the economy will notably weaken and, consequently, we might need to keep the rate higher for longer," she said.

The central bank and the finance ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Russians have long been skeptical of mortgages, referred to colloquially as “debt bondage" in Russian, and prefer to own outright. That began to change in 2020, when the government offered subsidized mortgages to buy newly-built homes as a pandemic support measure.

Interest in the program has been turbocharged since Russia invaded Ukraine. After an initial collapse in mortgage lending following the invasion, banks began to ease lending standards, the government ramped up payments to citizens and sanctions left wealthier Russians with few places to put their money.

Russian mortgage volumes have soared 72% this year to nearly $70 billion and have already set a new annual record, according to data from the Russian central bank through October. The majority of those have been offered at interest rates far below market rate thanks to government support.

The popularity of cheap mortgages has helped households upgrade to bigger, more modern housing, and the resulting construction has helped boost economic activity.

Russia has weathered sanctions better than many in the West thought possible, with growth expected this year. Keeping economic activity afloat: Still-strong revenue from oil sales, a massive increase in military spending and handouts to ordinary citizens in the form of enhanced pensions and cheap loans. The mortgage program is a key part of that support.

Economists warn, however, that the robust spending and lending has led to alarming signs of overheating.

“For a large part of the Russian population a mortgage has been out of reach…so this is one the government likes to show off," said Liam Peach, senior emerging-market economist at Capital Economics. “But it keeps the economy running too hot. It adds to stability risks."

The government also faces rising costs from the program. The government reimburses banks the difference between the market rate for a mortgage—starting at 16% at Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank—and the preferential rate of 6% or 8%.

The government anticipates the cost of the mortgage program will almost quadruple next year, to 454 billion rubles ($5 billion), according to Russian newspaper Vedomosti. In an acknowledgment of the risks created by the program, the government last week increased the mandatory down payment to up to 30%, from 20% currently.

For many Russians, investing in property is one of the few places to put excess cash and provide protection from high inflation, which has dogged Russia on and off for decades. Sanctions have stifled the stock market and currency controls and Western sanctions make it difficult to move money abroad.

Easy financing conditions have inflated the costs of new housing. The average price of a newly-built apartment in Russia is 40% higher than for apartments being resold. That gap was less than 10% before the program began. The divergence means people who have bought new apartments could lose money if they try to resell them.

“People’s savings through subsidized mortgage rates are being wiped out," said Olga Bychkova, an economist at Moody’s Analytics.

So far, defaults remain low, with just 0.4% overdue on payments, according to central bank data. But economists fear financial stress is brewing beneath the surface. About half of new borrowers are spending 80% of their income or more on debt servicing, nearly double the level from two years earlier, according to Bychkova.

One key group partaking in the boom: dead and injured soldiers’ families, said Alexandra Prokopenko, a former Russian central-bank official who is now a nonresident scholar at the Berlin-based Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Families of soldiers who died in Ukraine can receive five million rubles, or about $56,000, from the government and millions more in support from regional authorities, pensions and insurance payouts. Many have used that to buy property, Prokopenko said.

“People feel themselves richer," said Prokopenko. “This is a very important political factor, that people have visible signs that they’re living better."

Prokopenko says a property crisis could ensue if the government stops or pares back its generous support to households. That would cause households to fall behind on their mortgages, saddling banks with bad debt.

“These payments from the government are not permanent. That’s a huge risk," she said. “It’s unclear how people in three or five years will deal with these loans."

Russia also uses cheap mortgage programs as an incentive to join the military and work in certain industries such as IT, or to move to areas it wants to develop, like the country’s remote far east and the Arctic. Those programs are often complemented with cash.

The government’s “Your home in the Arctic" initiative gives home buyers in northern regions up to 1.5 million rubles, or about $17,000.

Evgeniya, a 43-year old accountant living in Kola in the northern Murmansk region bordering Finland, got one million rubles with her husband to build a house. That meant that when adding their own savings, they didn’t have to take out a mortgage.

Real estate is “one of the understandable and conservative ways of investing or saving money," Evgeniya said. “Since individual construction is not very developed in the region, this is an additional incentive for residents to do it," she said. “A million didn’t hurt."

Much of the mortgage growth has been driven by large cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg. But other areas are seeing frenzied activity as well.

Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 that is now a focus of Ukraine’s counterstrikes, has seen mortgage volumes double this year, according to central bank data through October. Tuva, an isolated region in Siberia, has seen a 233% surge in volumes, albeit off a low base.

With elections coming up in March—where Putin confirmed earlier in December that he will run—economists don’t expect the government to tighten the screws soon.

The mortgage subsidies remain “quite popular so I do not expect any big moves on this before the elections, even with the unwelcome side effects," said Vasily Astrov, an economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

