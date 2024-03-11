Russia’s economy once again defies the doomsayers

Few other central banks have been as tough. Yet Russia still seems to be heading for a “soft landing", in which inflation slows without crushing the economy. The performance of the economy is now in line with its pre-invasion trend; gdp grew in real terms by more than 3% last year (see chart 2). Unemployment remains at a record low. And there is little evidence of corporate distress; indeed, the rate of business closures recently hit an eight-year low. The Moscow Exchange is hoping to see more than 20 initial public offerings this year, up from nine last year. The latest “real-time" data on economic activity are reasonably strong. Consensus forecasts for GDP growth this year of 1.7% look too pessimistic.