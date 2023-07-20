Govt bans non-basmati rice exports to check price spike1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:22 PM IST
India, a dominant player in the global rice trade, has taken measures in recent months to strengthen control over the trade of certain rice varieties. The country enforced a ban on the export of broken rice in 2022.
NEW DELHI : Days after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, risking further global food inflation, the government on Thursday banned the export of non-basmati white rice in a bid to check rising prices.
