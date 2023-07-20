Govt bans non-basmati rice exports to check price spike

The government will allow consignments of white rice to be exported under certain conditions -- for instance if loading of the rice consignments on the ship had commenced before this notification.“Ban on non-Basmati Raw and steam rice will have major impact only on low priced thick grain rice (IR64/Ratna) which is exported much in raw form to poor countries like Africa. The same variety is procured by the government for PDS (public distribution system)," said Suraj Agarwal, CEO of Rice Villa, a rice brand. “As there is free export on parboiled form for any non-basmati rice, so it will not impact total export of non-basmati rice from India," Agarwal added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}