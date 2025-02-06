Russia’s plunging currency spells trouble for its war effort

AT FIRST GLANCE, it did not look that different from other sanctions. On November 21st America’s Treasury Department imposed new restrictions on more than four dozen Russian banks, including Gazprombank, the financial arm of the giant state gas firm. The bank, the largest in Russia not subject to American sanctions, had been excluded from previous packages to allow some central and eastern European countries to continue paying for imports of Russian gas. After December 20th, when the measures take full effect, European buyers of Russian gas will be forced to find workarounds involving either third-party banks or currencies other than the dollar, which will take time.

America’s announcement came at a bad moment for the Russian economy, meaning that foreign-exchange markets were quick to respond. The prospect of new restrictions on access to hard currency sent the rouble down by 11% against the dollar to a low of 115 on November 27th, before the central bank inspired a modest rally by using its reserves to buy roubles. Even after this rally, the rouble is still down by 6% against the dollar over the past month and by over 15% in the year so far. The government is putting a brave face on the news. Speaking in Kazakhstan on November 28th, Vladimir Putin told reporters that “there are certainly no grounds for panic."

View Full Image (The Economist)

For foreign-exchange traders, such denials are usually a sign that something is wrong. Indeed, the latest fall in the rouble’s value makes the job of Russia’s central bank much tougher. Wartime spending has used up spare capacity in the economy, pushing unemployment to just 2.3%. The government’s latest budget, unveiled in September, will raise defence and security spending by 25% next year, to 8% of Russia’s GDP, a post-cold-war high. Annual inflation is running at more than 8%.

In this context, a weaker rouble is a doubled-edged sword. A lower level against the dollar raises the rouble value of oil exports, helping plug the government’s deficit. Yet it also pushes up the price of imports—something that matters for both consumers and the war effort. Analysts note that Russian imports of consumer goods usually rise as Christmas approaches. Moreover, China has become Russia’s most important trading partner in recent years, providing over a third of all imports, as well as high-tech inputs crucial for the armed forces. The rouble has fallen by 4% against the yuan in the past month.

With high inflation and fears over the currency, Russia’s central bank has already lifted interest rates to 21%. Traders now expect them to end the year at 25%, up from expectations of 23% before the rouble’s recent slide. So far, the Russian government has shielded consumers and companies from higher rates via subsidised-borrowing schemes. But with public finances under pressure, support has recently been scaled back. Mortgage volumes were declining and firms warning of investment delays even before the latest sanctions. In November Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the central bank, acknowledged monetary policy had reached a “tipping point" and that growth in corporate lending would now fall, constraining demand.

A declining currency and ballooning budget deficit has led to talk of a hard landing in 2025. After two years of strong growth, which confounded analysts’ predictions, Russia’s pace of expansion will slow. The economic bill for the war is at last coming due. It could be big.

