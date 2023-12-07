Russia's Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discuss further OPEC+ cooperation in whirlwind visit
Vladimir Putin and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, de facto ruler of the world's largest crude exporter, had the hastily arranged talks hours after the Kremlin leader visited Saudi Arabia's Gulf neighbour, the United Arab Emirates.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed further cooperation on oil prices on Wednesday, December 6, as members of OPEC+, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted as saying.
