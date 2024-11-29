Russia’s war economy shows new cracks after the ruble plunges
Georgi Kantchev , Chelsey Dulaney , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
SummaryPresident Vladimir Putin said there isn’t any reason for Russians to panic after the currency fell to its lowest level since the days following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian economy, surprisingly resilient through two-plus years of war and sanctions, has suddenly begun to show serious strains.
