With Russia announcing a war on Ukraine on Thursday morning, India is likely to be impacted by the escalating global fuel oil prices, causing a spike in inflation and widening of the current account deficit. Brent crude breached the $100/barrel mark after the announcement of Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, which economists feel will also exert downward pressure on the rupee besides causing supply chain disruptions and flight of capital.

If Indian crude averages US$100/barrel through FY23, the current account deficit (CAD) could rise to 2.3-2.5% of GDP," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA. CAD is the gap between the country's overall foreign receipts and payments, and is estimated to touch 1.9% of GDP compared to a surplus of 0.9% of GDP in 2020-21.

Nayar added that the impact on inflation will depend on when and by how much retail selling prices are hiked, and whether excise duty is cut to absorb a portion of the pain. India’s retail inflation had accelerated to a seven-month high of 6.01% in January, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band for the first time since June.

A 10% increase in crude oil prices could push final price of petrol to ₹116/ litre, from ₹110/litre at the moment in Mumbai, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

The Wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation will see a larger direct impact compared to consumer price index (CPI) based inflation due to the higher weight on fuel in the WPI. Petrol and diesel have around 2.5% weight in CPI and 13% weight in WPI.

“Hence, the direct impact on CPI inflation will be muted as this increase in price by 6% will push up CPI inflation by around 0.15%. But, the indirect impact of freight costs which is passed through all product prices will be much higher at the secondary level," said Sabanavis. He added that in case of WPI, a 10% increase in crude price would increase inflation by 1.3% directly and approximately 2% including secondary effects.

Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings pointed out that if energy - oil and gas - prices remains at present level, it will not only have an impact on CAD and inflation, but also lead to weakness in currency and interest rate hardening. “More than direct trade relationship, it is uncertainty which has bigger impact, capital flight to safety, sudden stop are some channels which will have an impact on economy," he added.

The monetary policy committee in its February meeting kept interest rates unchanged for the 10th consecutive time, to support economic growth, amid global uncertainties.

The US on Tuesday had announced the first tranche of sanctions against Russia, targeting Russian banks and sovereign debt.

