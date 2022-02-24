Russia-Ukraine conflict: India's CAD may widen to 2.5% of GDP in FY23

“Hence, the direct impact on CPI inflation will be muted as this increase in price by 6% will push up CPI inflation by around 0.15%. But, the indirect impact of freight costs which is passed through all product prices will be much higher at the secondary level," said Sabanavis. He added that in case of WPI, a 10% increase in crude price would increase inflation by 1.3% directly and approximately 2% including secondary effects.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}