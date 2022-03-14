New Delhi: The gap between India’s merchandise exports and imports widened in February after touching a five-month low in January as the value of inbound shipments grew strongly on the back of rising crude and commodity prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions and modest revival in domestic demand post the Omicron wave, official data showed.

India’s merchandise exports grew to 25.10% in February to touch $34.57 billion, while imports grew by 36.07% y-o-y to $55.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $20.88 billion during the month, up from $17.42 bn in January, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Monday.

The trade deficit was 59% higher in February over the corresponding month last year.

During April-February, exports touched $374.81 billion. Growth in February was led by petroleum, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, and chemicals.

While data released on Monday showed that India’s exports are set to exceed the $400 billion target for 2021-22, economists cautioned that rising economic uncertainty led by the Russia-Ukraine conflict could deteriorate the trade deficit and widen current account deficit going forward as international oil prices are likely to remain elevated, while supply side bottlenecks and rising freight cost could hurt exports.

Economists expect India’s current account deficit to widen to over 2% of GDP in FY22, compared to 0.9% surplus in FY21 and to 2.8% of GDP in FY23.

"With the sharp rise in the trade deficit, we expect the current account deficit to have crossed 3% in Q3 FY2022, for the first time since the June 2013 quarter, before receding somewhat in the ongoing quarter," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.

"For FY2023, we project the current account deficit at 2.8% of GDP if the crude oil price averages at US$115/barrel, the likelihood of which will crucially depend on the duration of the geopolitical tensions," said Nayar.

