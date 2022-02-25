The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said, on Friday, that the US sanctions on Russia has increased the uncertainty for exporters, adding that it hoped that a wind-down period would be available under the US Treasury Department’ Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions, so as to take care of transactions in the pipeline.

The apex body for promotion of Indian export has further requested the shipments that are at the ports or in the voyage to be quickly cleared and losses incurred by the exporters, either during transit or in payment, be considered for compensation by the government.

“US sanctions on Russia following the hostilities between Ukraine and Russia have added to the uncertainty for exporters and we are advising them to wait and watch as the exact implication of banking & financial sanctions needs to be evaluated," A Sakthivel, president, FIEO said.

US President Joe Biden has announced harsh sanctions against Russia after it launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine. Biden said that the sanctions would limit Russia's ability to do business in major currencies such as dollars, euros, pounds and yen.

Biden further added that NATO would meet on Friday to map out further measures. He reiterated that the US would not engage in war with Russia, but that it would meet its Article 5 commitments to defend NATO partners.

The US has already imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Besides two large Russian financial institutions and Russian sovereign debt along with members of the Russian elite have also been hit with sanctions.

Earlier, director-general and FIEO CEO Ajay Sahai said that there is little to be concerned about as far as trade is concerned as there is not much that India exports or imports from Russia. Petro imports from Russia are also minuscule and can be replaced with other markets, Sahai had said.

In FY21, India’s exports to Russia stood at $2.6 billion, while imports stood at $5.5 billion. India shipped $469 million worth of pharma products and $301 million worth of electrical machinery to Russia.

Petroleum products made up for half of the imports from Russia. However, the $3.7 billion of petroproduct imports is minuscule against India’s overall $150 billion petroproduct imports.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) chairman Narendra Goenka told Mint that India’s textile trade with Russia and Ukraine was quite limited, and hence, the impact on the sector could be minimal. Overall, textile exports may actually benefit if the tensions strengthen the dollar.

The Indian rupee on Thursday had lost nearly 99 paise to close at 75.60 against the US dollar, amid rising geopolitical tension while Brent, the global oil benchmark, breached the $105-a-barrel mark for the first time since 2014.

Indian equities in line with global peers were hammered on Thursday after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. European stocks plunged nearly 3%. Sensex crashed 2,800 points, or 4.72%, to end the day at 54,529.91, while Nifty fell 815.30 points to 16,247.95.

On Friday, however, Sensex was trading at 55,988.54, higher by 1,458.63 points, while Nifty traded at 16,697.00, up by 449.05 points.

