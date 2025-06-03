The big shake-up in safe-haven space: Euro steps up, cryptocurrencies move in
Deepa Vasudevan 4 min read 03 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
Gold is steady. But dollar assets are faltering, the euro is rising, and crypto is muscling in. Geopolitical churn and debt worries are redrawing the map of global refuge assets.
The usually sedate world of safe assets is feeling the heat from global trade, geopolitical disruptions, and shifting investor priorities. At the top, gold has held firm. But further down the pecking order, a shake-up is underway.
