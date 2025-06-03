Between January and May 2025, the US dollar declined roughly 9%, while Treasury yields rose by 25 basis points. Yields on 30-year Treasuries breached the critical 5% threshold following the passage of the US Congress’s sweeping “Big, Beautiful Bill" tax cuts. If the budget is truly pro-growth, as its proponents claim, it should boost the dollar. Conversely, if its expanding deficits spark inflation, as critics argue, higher interest rates would be needed, which should also support the currency. Yet, the dollar weakened regardless, signalling market scepticism about both outcomes and growing concerns over US debt sustainability.