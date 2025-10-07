India salary hike: Real estate, NBFC sectors to see biggest jumps in 2026 — here’s what the survey says

India salary hike: India Inc. salaries are expected to rise by 9% by 2026, driven by resilient consumption, investment, and policy support in the nation, despite global economic growth uncertainties, according to a news agency PTI, citing AON's Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2024-25.

According to the agency report, the AON's Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2024-25 is based on input from 1,060 organisations across 45 industries nationwide.

Salary hike in sectors Among the key sectors in the Indian economy, the real estate/infrastructure industry is projected to witness a 10.9% rise in salaries and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) employees are also expected to witness a 10% salary hike in 2026.

The survey also showed that other sectors, such as automotive or vehicle manufacturing, are expected to witness 9.6% salary growth, followed by engineering design services at a 9.7% increase, the retail industry at 9.6%, and the life sciences at 9.6%.

“India's growth story remains strong, supported by infrastructure investments and policy measures. Our survey shows that key sectors like real estate and NBFCs are leading the way in talent investment and businesses are taking a strategic approach to compensation to ensure sustainable growth and workforce stability, even amid global uncertainty,” Roopank Chaudhary, partner and rewards consulting leader, Talent Solutions for India at Aon, told PTI.

Attrition rate According to the agency report, the survey also revealed that the overall attrition rate in India has dropped to 17.1% in 2025 so far, down from 17.7% in 2024. The attrition levels were at 18.7% in 2023.

The survey cited that the gradual decline in the attrition rate has been driven by a more stable talent landscape, with organisations experiencing improved employee retention.