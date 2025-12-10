Open door, open mind: How Sanjay Malhotra quietly liberalised RBI in his first year
Subhana Shaikh 6 min read 10 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Bankers and market experts described him as one of the most open governors the financial sector has seen – a technocrat who is willing to listen, debate, re-think and, most importantly, trust institutions to govern themselves with proper supervision.
When Sanjay Malhotra walked into Mint Street a year ago, few expected him to move as quickly and as boldly as he did to reform one of the country’s most tightly controlled sectors. Twelve months on, bankers believe the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suddenly feels more open and accessible, and far more willing to rethink old rules.
