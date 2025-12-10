What defined Sanjay Malhotra's first year at the RBI, explained in charts

Malhotra hasn’t tried to keep the exchange rate artificially stable. And data bears it out. The RBI buys and sells dollars in the foreign-exchange market primarily to manage the value of the rupee and ensure financial stability in the economy. Towards the end of Das’s tenure, the RBI was purchasing a large amount of dollars to keep the rupee from falling severely. Under Malhotra, the purchases were significantly tapered, even more so in the current fiscal year.