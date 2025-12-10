Longtime RBI watchers said, however, that the possibility of Malhotra tightening the leash when needed mustn’t be discounted. Former deputy governor R Gandhi said regulatory eras are like a pendulum. “At times you need tightening, at times you need liberalisation. True adaptability is in recognising when you’ve gone too far in either direction," he said. So far, he said, Malhotra has eased policy where needed and acted pragmatically, but won’t hesitate to tighten again if markets or industries misbehave.