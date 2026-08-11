The Sanjeev Sanyal interview: A new age of ideas for India

India needs to rethink not just its education system but also how it prepares, hires and retrains its workforce as new technologies challenge traditional models, said Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the economic advisory council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).
In an interview with Mint, Sanyal, one of three full-time members in the 15-member EAC-PM, also argued there was no evidence of India’s unemployment rate rising and rejected the concept of jobless growth.
His critique comes against the backdrop of increasing concerns over exam integrity, unemployment and the future of India’s young people in an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven economy.
Indian universities should increasingly focus on practical application, cutting-edge research and innovation rather than classroom lectures, Sanyal said from his second-floor office at federal policy think tank Niti Aayog.
He added that for many young people, beginning work at age 18 while pursuing degrees alongside employment may become a more relevant model because “the application and the experience” matter more than classroom instruction.
“Remember, going to university is a purely 20th-century idea. Before the 20th century, universities were meant for an extremely small elite. It was even true as recently as 1950. It’s only from the 1950s onwards that middle-class people began going to university as a routine practice,” he argued.
The traditional model of spending several years in university attending lectures is becoming obsolete as knowledge is increasingly available online and AI can act as an effective teacher, according to Sanyal, who has authored several books, including a 2018 compilation of his essays and columns spanning economics, urban development and other topics, titled ‘India in the Age of Ideas’.
“AI is an amazing teacher... this old lecture-based system... is already outdated at multiple levels,” he said, adding that AI will simultaneously eliminate some jobs while creating new categories of work, making continuous retraining essential.
According to Unesco’s 2026 sustainability development goals report, India’s education spending remains below the levels envisaged under the National Education Policy 2020, accounting for about 14.2% of the Union government’s total public expenditure and 4.1% of gross domestic product (GDP).