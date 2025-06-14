India must stay nimble as ‘old multilateral architecture’ breaks down, says Sanjeev Sanyal
Rhik Kundu , Utpal Bhaskar 24 min read 14 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
As the US and China lead a new dual-track world, India must adapt quickly and move boldly, with US reshoring likely to benefit India, says Sanyal, a member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Despite the ongoing global turbulence, India's economic growth remains robust, said Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council. However, as the US and China shape a world increasingly split between two distinct supply chains, India must adapt swiftly and act boldly, with American reshoring offering a potential advantage, he told Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story