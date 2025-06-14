Given this trajectory, and with inflation now under control, I think the Reserve Bank did the right thing by easing policy quite aggressively. It wasn’t just the 50 basis point rate cut, there was also a 100 basis point CRR reduction. This shows we are now ready to start pressing the accelerator. So far, we have kept our foot only lightly on it; now we’re beginning to push a little more. That doesn’t mean we should slam it down. The road ahead still has plenty of potholes, so we need to remain cautious. But I believe we are now in a position to push growth higher. And we must not give up the ambition of achieving more than 7% growth. Wherever the environment allows, we should aim to exceed that threshold.