Saudi Arabia India’s top oil supplier in Feb as Russian flows recede after US trade deal
Summary
The change in India’s oil sourcing pecking order marks a realignment following India’s agreement on a trade deal framework with the Donald Trump administration. Supplies from Saudi Arabia have also risen due to lower freight costs and Aramco's $ 0.30-per-barrel price cut.
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has surpassed Russia as India’s top oil supplier so far this month after a price cut, signalling New Delhi’s effort to reduce imports from Moscow after its trade pact with the US.
