“We are working on commercials only. We, as a company, want to be commercially right going forward. That's how we want to keep it. We want to keep it very simple," Arvinder Singh Sahney, chairman and managing director of the state-run company, said in a recent interview. “That is my job of procuring crude from as vast a basket as a canvas and process it in the most profitable, the most cost-effective manner and dispense the product to the customer at the least cost."