Saudi Arabia’s investment fund has been set an impossible task

Moreover, private-equity-style valuation methods, which depend on past performance and projections of future cash flows, are tough to apply to many of the companies and projects in which the PIF is now investing. NEOM, for instance, is expected to cost around $500bn. But how and when it will begin to offer consistent cash flow is up for debate, making the investment more akin to a venture-capital one. In other areas, such as health and infrastructure, the fund’s role has the air of impact investing, where the goal is to achieve certain social ends as well as secure profits. This sort of investment is normally characterised by returns that deteriorate with scale and perform better when held for a long time, according to researchers from Harvard Business School and the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank. As the PIF expands, another problem is emerging: portfolio firms often overlap and compete with one another, cannibalising returns. In effect, this means taking money from your left pocket to put in your right, the executive sighs.