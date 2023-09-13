Saudi Oil Cuts to Lead to Significant Supply Shortfall in 2023, IEA Says
Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend cuts to crude oil output until the end of the year is likely to lead to a significant supply shortfall for the rest of the year, keeping prices higher at the pump, according to the International Energy Agency.
