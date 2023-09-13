Saudi Oil Cuts to Lead to Significant Supply Shortfall in 2023, IEA Says

However, with Saudi production and also Russian exports being cut until the end of the year, the market is now likely to see a significant shortfall of about 1.1 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter, something which is likely to support prices, the IEA said Wednesday. The unwinding of the cuts in 2024 should bring the market back to surplus but a lack of oil inventories could mean high volatility in the market, the Paris-based agency added.