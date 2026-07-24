Saudi oil sales to India face 50% freight hike amid Houthi Red Sea blockade as ships eye longer Suez Canal route

New Delhi: Shipping freight rates may surge by as much as 50% for crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia, further increasing India’s energy import bill, as liners, refiners and traders look to use the Suez Canal after the Houthi militia blockaded the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, experts said.
New Delhi: Shipping freight rates may surge by as much as 50% for crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia, further increasing India’s energy import bill, as liners, refiners and traders look to use the Suez Canal after the Houthi militia blockaded the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, experts said.
The Houthi militia of Yemen announced the blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. The move primarily affects Saudi Arabian oil exports from Yanbu port, which has emerged as one of the key alternatives for Saudi energy supplies for oil importers including India over the past few months.
The Houthi militia of Yemen announced the blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. The move primarily affects Saudi Arabian oil exports from Yanbu port, which has emerged as one of the key alternatives for Saudi energy supplies for oil importers including India over the past few months.
India-bound ships from Yanbu port on the Red Sea now have a longer route to traverse. They will head north to pass through the Suez Canal and then circumnavigate the Cape of Good Hope in Africa. This adds costs and increases timelines by about two weeks for India, the world's third-largest oil buyer.
“Suez Canal and Cape of Good Hope are other alternatives for rerouting ships earlier scheduled to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait,” said Dushyant Mulani, chairman-elect of the Federation of Freight Forwarders’ Associations in India. “We will be able to understand how the scenario evolves in the next three to four days.”
“If the voyage timeline increases by two weeks, it is way higher than the usual three-four days of journey from Saudi Arabia,” said Prashant Vashisht, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, at Icra Ltd. “The cost of freight for energy imports from West Asia taking the new route, primarily Saudi supplies, may surge 30 to 50%.”
He noted that the Suez Canal is not made for fully loaded very large crude carriers and vessels will need to lighten their load on the Red Sea side by moving a portion of the oil on Egypt's Suez-Mediterranean pipeline before entering the canal. The ship then lifts the oil on the Mediterranean Sea side after it passes the canal.
Primary option
“The Suez Canal is the primary option for trade between India and Saudi Arabia. (After the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.) The fact is that 14-15 days of added time would increase the logistics and fuel cost and this will increase expenses," said Anil Devli, chief executive officer of the Indian Shipowners’ Association.
Refiners earlier used the Cape of Good Hope route when the Houthis blocked the Bab el-Mandeb Strait last year amid strikes by Saudi Arabia on Yemen.
Oil supplies from Saudi Arabia stood at 704,464 barrels per day as of 15 July, about 14% of India's energy imports, according to data from commodities and maritime tracking firm Kpler. Saudi Arabia is the third-largest oil supplier to India so far this month.
Traders and shipping lines are also concerned about congestion at Indian ports impacting international trade. This comes amid disruptions on key trade routes and a decline in ships docking at Indian ports.
The US-Iran war has already spurred inflation in India and a further increase in crude oil import costs would add pressure to prices. India's crude oil import bill for April-June has already reached $49.8 billion, surging 61% year-on-year, and accounts for 40% of the total oil import bill of the previous fiscal.
Oil prices surged over 7% to cross the $100-per-barrel mark on Thursday evening, the highest in two months. The September contract of Brent was at $100.76 a barrel at about 7.50 pm, higher by 7.11% from its previous close.
Ajay Sahai, director-general and CEO of the Federation of Indian Exporters Organisations said some global shipping lines have announced surcharges starting 1 August and 15 August, which will also impact costs. He noted that availability of containers and ships is a key challenge.
Primary option
“The Suez Canal is the primary option for trade between India and Saudi Arabia. (After the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.) The fact is that 14-15 days of added time would increase the logistics and fuel cost and this will increase expenses," said Anil Devli, chief executive officer of the Indian Shipowners’ Association.
Refiners earlier used the Cape of Good Hope route when the Houthis blocked the Bab el-Mandeb Strait last year amid strikes by Saudi Arabia on Yemen.
Oil supplies from Saudi Arabia stood at 704,464 barrels per day as of 15 July, about 14% of India's energy imports, according to data from commodities and maritime tracking firm Kpler. Saudi Arabia is the third-largest oil supplier to India so far this month.
Traders and shipping lines are also concerned about congestion at Indian ports impacting international trade. This comes amid disruptions on key trade routes and a decline in ships docking at Indian ports.
The US-Iran war has already spurred inflation in India and a further increase in crude oil import costs would add pressure to prices. India's crude oil import bill for April-June has already reached $49.8 billion, surging 61% year-on-year, and accounts for 40% of the total oil import bill of the previous fiscal.
Oil prices surged over 7% to cross the $100-per-barrel mark on Thursday evening, the highest in two months. The September contract of Brent was at $100.76 a barrel at about 7.50 pm, higher by 7.11% from its previous close.
Ajay Sahai, director-general and CEO of the Federation of Indian Exporters Organisations said some global shipping lines have announced surcharges starting 1 August and 15 August, which will also impact costs. He noted that availability of containers and ships is a key challenge.
“Not many ships are calling (docking) on Indian ports. The frequency has declined. Contingency charges by shipping liners have also increased, which need to be paid by the exporters. These are some of the issues which need to be addressed. The government also can step in and talk to the global shipping lines, mostly headquartered in Europe,” Sahai said.
Export halt
Exporters suggested that congestion at Indian ports can lead to a halt in exports.
Pankaj Bansal, director of TMA International, an exporter of engineering goods and food products to West Asia and Europe, said: “It (trade disruption) is likely to lead to three things—loss of confidence for Indian importers and exports, freight and insurance costs will increase, and if not resolved soon, Indian ports could see congestion due to stoppage of exports.”
Sushma Morthania, director-general of the India SME Forum, said shipping lines have so far not universally stopped accepting cargo for the Red Sea route, but many have significantly restricted or rerouted their services because of the heightened security risks.
“There is no booking stop connected to the region. We continue to serve markets in the Gulf region through alternative transport solutions, including transshipment connections, third-party feeder services and land bridges,” a spokesperson for German shipping and container company Hapag-Lloyd said in response to an emailed query from Mint. “The Red Sea currently plays only a limited role in Hapag-Lloyd’s overall network, as the vast majority of our services continue to be routed around the Cape of Good Hope.”
Queries mailed to shipping lines Maersk, CMA CGM, the Shipping Corp. of India and the Union ministry of shipping remained unanswered at the publishing time.
In addition to the rising freight cost and oil prices, a concern for India is that discounts offered by Russian oil suppliers are drying up. Till recently, discounts on Russian oil supplies were $2-5 per barrel.
State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd said it has completed oil purchase deals including Russian Urals and ESPO till August. While September offers are coming, it may take another week to know the discount scenario.
“But, definitely based on the recent developments in the crude market, now no one is offering any discount for Russian crude," V. Ramakrishna Gupta, director (finance) of BPCL, told analysts on a call on Thursday.