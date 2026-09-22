Saudi oil shock could hit Asian refiners through prices and freight before crude runs out

Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline has resumed operations after a shutdown that disrupted the kingdom’s crude export network, easing fears of a prolonged supply shortage in Asia. But the episode has highlighted how a disruption to Saudi oil flows can push up crude prices and freight costs well before physical supplies run out.

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Reuters reported on 22 September that the pipeline had restarted at a low rate, with Saudi Arabia aiming to restore flows towards about 4 million barrels per day (bpd). The restart also allowed crude loadings from Yanbu to resume, sending Brent prices lower by more than $2 a barrel.

South Korea has highest exposure to Saudi crude Among Asia’s four largest crude-importing economies, South Korea has the greatest reliance on Saudi oil. Saudi crude accounted for 34.1% of South Korea’s crude imports in July, compared with 27.3% for Japan, 14.9% for China and 10.2% for India.

However, dependence on Saudi crude does not translate directly into exposure to the East-West pipeline. The pipeline has become particularly important because disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz forced Saudi Arabia to redirect more crude towards Yanbu on the Red Sea.

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Kpler had estimated that the pipeline was moving about 5.5 million bpd before the attack, with roughly 4.5 million bpd subsequently exported through Yanbu.

Oil prices and freight costs may rise first For Asian refiners, the initial shock is likely to appear in the cost of securing crude rather than an immediate physical shortage.

Oriano Lizza, a sales trader at CMC Markets, said: “Asian refiners feel the cost immediately and the physical shortage weeks later,” pointing to higher premiums for medium-sour crude and rising delivered freight costs.

Chokwai Lee, director of equity research at Morningstar, similarly told CNBC: “The biggest near-term impact is likely to be on oil prices and freight costs rather than physical availability.”

The market had already shown signs of this pressure during the shutdown. Reuters reported on 15 September that physical crude prices rose sharply as Saudi Arabia cancelled some cargoes and European buyers looked for replacement supplies.

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Asian refiners have a limited time cushion Saudi Arabia’s ability to draw on crude stored around Yanbu and Egypt provided a temporary buffer. Lizza estimated that inventories could keep exports moving for roughly one to two weeks if the pipeline remained offline.

Also Read | Iran says Oman deal on Hormuz shipping is near as oil flows fall sharply

Beyond that point, Asian refiners would need alternative cargoes. Oil from the Americas or West Africa can take more than a month to reach Asian markets, making freight availability and tanker costs an important part of the disruption.

Macquarie strategists have also pointed to the ability of Asian refiners to process a wider range of crude grades. That flexibility could allow refiners to substitute some Saudi barrels with alternative supplies and reduce the impact on physical availability.

Pipeline restart eases immediate supply fears The 22 September restart has reduced the immediate risk of a prolonged Saudi supply disruption, although the pace at which the pipeline returns to normal capacity remains important. Reuters said Saudi Arabia was targeting a restoration towards 4 million bpd.

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Saudi oil giant Aramco plans to reorganise its business and create a new gas division, potentially paving the way for future listings of business units to raise capital, Reuters reported. The company did not immediately comment.