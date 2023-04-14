Saudi-Led Oil Cuts Risk Fueling Inflation and Harming Global Economy, IEA Says
- The hole in the global oil market between supply and demand is expected to reach 2 million barrels a day, the Paris-based energy watchdog says
The oil market will fall into a far larger oil deficit sooner than expected following surprise production cuts from some of OPEC’s leading members, the International Energy Agency said Friday.
The gaping hole in the global oil market between the availability of crude and rebounding demand will reach 2 million barrels a day by the third quarter of the year, the Paris-based energy watchdog said in a closely followed monthly report.
The gap, which oil producers outside of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will be unable or unwilling to fill, risks sending crude prices sharply higher and worsening inflation just as it appears to be moderating, the agency said.
Saudi Arabia and some of OPEC’s largest oil producers earlier this month said they would cut oil output by nearly 1.2 million barrels a day. The announcement took the market by surprise and came as analysts had predicted that more oil was needed to satisfy rebounding demand in China and prevent prices from jumping.
Russia, which is allied with OPEC in an alliance known as OPEC+, also said it would extend a round of announced oil cuts until the end of the year. The cuts will total roughly 1.6 million barrels a day, though many analysts expect the actual reduction to be slightly lower in practice.
The IEA Friday said it expects the cuts to lead to 1.4 million barrels a day less of oil between March and the end of the year. The planned cuts are expected to begin next month and last until the end of the year.
Oil-producing nations that aren’t part of OPEC are set to increase their output during the same period, which should soften the impact. That includes a group of smaller oil producers such as Guyana and Nigeria, who are proving to be a wild card for the market.
Increased output from non-OPEC+ oil producers would likely add 1 million barrels a day between March and the end of the year, but the increase wouldn’t be enough to offset the Saudi-led move, the IEA said.
That is particularly because U.S. shale oil producers are unlikely to increase supply as they have done previously. Western nations are increasingly reluctant to invest more in fossil fuel supply, favoring instead renewable sources of energy that don’t contribute to the effects of climate change.
“Oil market balances were already set to tilt into a substantial deficit in the second half of this year, but the new cuts risk further tightening balances and pushing up oil prices at a time when inflationary pressures are already hurting vulnerable consumers," the IEA said.
“Consumers confronted by inflated prices for basic necessities will now have to spread their budgets even more thinly. This augurs badly for the economic recovery and growth," it added.
Last month the IEA said it expected the oil market to fall into a deficit in the third quarter of the year, but it now expects a 400,000-barrel gap between supply and demand to appear in the second quarter.
That gap will grow to 2 million barrels a day in the third and fourth quarters. For 2023, the IEA forecasts an average deficit of 800,000 barrels a day, twice what it was expecting before the Saudi-led oil cuts.
The IEA, along with many oil market forecasters including OPEC itself, expect China to rapidly increase demand for oil after the country reopened following its Covid-19 lockdowns. The IEA said demand for oil would grow by 2 million barrels a day this year, in line with earlier forecasts. Nearly 90% of that increase would be outside of developed nations in the West, while China alone would contribute to around half of the increase, it said.
Those expectations were part of the reason why the Saudi-led move to cut production came as a shock. OPEC’s own analysts Thursday predicted a growing need for more oil to sate Chinese demand. That forecast appears to undermine the case for the Saudi-led cuts, which were announced by the states involved rather than OPEC itself.
The move led to an immediate jump in oil prices, which have risen almost 8% since the announcement. Brent crude oil, the international oil benchmark, was flat Friday at around $86 a barrel.
