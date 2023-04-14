Saudi-Led Oil Cuts Risk Fueling Inflation and Harming Global Economy, IEA Says

The IEA, along with many oil market forecasters including OPEC itself, expect China to rapidly increase demand for oil after the country reopened following its Covid-19 lockdowns. The IEA said demand for oil would grow by 2 million barrels a day this year, in line with earlier forecasts. Nearly 90% of that increase would be outside of developed nations in the West, while China alone would contribute to around half of the increase, it said.