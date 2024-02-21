Say Goodbye to Dirt Cheap Canadian Oil

In any case, strong refining economics should help pad the impact, according to Matthew Blair, equity analyst at TPH & Co. Gasoline and diesel cracks, a proxy for how much a refiner can expect to make for converting a barrel of crude for those products, have risen $3.78 a barrel for gasoline and $4.98 a barrel for diesel year to date. That is partly because U.S. refiners are running at a low utilization after a season of heavy maintenance. They were running at about 81% of operable capacity as of the week ended Feb. 9, the lowest for this time of year since 2010, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Cheap natural-gas prices have also been a tailwind for U.S. refiner margins.