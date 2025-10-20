Banks say new RBI stress norms are fine: Is it a smooth transition ahead for SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, others?
Summary
As India's central bank proposes a new expected credit loss model, major players like SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and other lenders reveal their readiness to adapt with limited impact on their finances. With a phased five-year glide path, bank executives project a comfortable transition.
Mumbai: Large banks State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank as also smaller public sector lenders believe they can easily transition to a new credit loss model proposed by India's central bank under which banks have to recognize stress much earlier.
