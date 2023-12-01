SBI Research raises India's FY24 GDP forecast to 7% from 6.7%
India saw a substantial economic upturn in Q2FY24, with a GDP expansion of 7.6 percent. This was primarily propelled by robust expansion in manufacturing, marking a 13.9 percent increase, and a 13.3 percent jump in the construction sector.
The State Bank of India (SBI)'s Research 'Ecowrap' has raised India's FY24 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 7 percent from 6.7 percent earlier. This comes amid higher-than-expected Q2 GDP numbers.
