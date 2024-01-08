SBI study questions flawed narrative of K-shaped recovery, highlights five major trends of Indian economy
SBI's study shows decreasing income inequality in India, with the Gini coefficient of taxable income decreasing from 0.472 to 0.402 between FY14 and FY22.
According to a study by the Economic Research Department of the State Bank of India, the ongoing debate about a K-shaped recovery of the domestic economy post-pandemic seems flawed and biased, favouring certain interests that find India's remarkable progress unpalatable.