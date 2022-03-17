SBI to provide $1-bn credit line to Sri Lanka amid worsening economic situation

SBI to provide $1-bn credit line to Sri Lanka amid worsening economic situation2 min read . 07:56 PM IST
- Analysts say that foundations have been laid for improving relationships with its immediate neighbours within the SAARC community.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The finance ministry on Thursday said State Bank of India (SBI) will provide $1 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, medicines and other essential items.
The finance ministry on Thursday said State Bank of India (SBI) will provide $1 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, medicines and other essential items.
The ministry in a tweet said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa here.
The ministry in a tweet said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa here.
The ministers discussed wide ranging issues, it added.
"Agreement was signed between SBI and Government of Sri Lanka for USD 1 billion credit facility for procurement of food, medicine and other essential items to Sri Lanka," the ministry said in another tweet.
Earlier, the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) had extended a line of credit of $500 million for financing the purchase of petroleum products to Sri Lanka which is facing a financial crisis.
Analysts say that foundations have been laid for improving relationships with its immediate neighbours within the SAARC community. Though India has attempted to better relations between the countries, neighbours like Pakistan rebuffed these overtures to further fall into the debt trap of the Chinese government.
While Sri Lanka also signed numerous similar agreements with China, it was quick to understand after the Hambantota debacle that these wide cast loans at negligible interests were a trap.
At this critical juncture, Sri Lanka sought Indian support. As has been the case at different times, India intervened to help Sri Lanka tide over the immediate difficulties with a series of economic package announcements like a $1 billion line of credit, a currency swap arrangement of $400 million and a debt deferral of $515 million for two months.
These announcements were necessary for Colombo to escape from the debt trap of loans that China had cast through numerous contractual agreements. Additionally, these would help in the purchase of essential food items, pharmaceutical products and oil for the beleaguered Sri Lankan nationals, who are facing severe economic hardships.
Indian private sector has also evinced interest in cooperating /capacity building in sectors like hospitality, food processing, cement as well as pharmaceutical production. It must also be noted that Sri Lanka took the opportunity to invite the Indian Prime Minister to the BIMSTEC summit in Columbo at the end of this month to engage in substantive bilateral talks.
On the issue of Tamil reconciliation, India has consistently pushed for the devolution of power to North and East Sri Lanka, to which the Sri Lankan authorities have finally responded. A committee of experts has been instructed to submit a draft on the issue within two months to the President's Council in Sri Lanka, after arriving at sufficient consensus amongst the Sinhalese majority.
Against this backdrop, many Sri Lankan families went on record, as per the local dailies, to state that there now existed a feeling amongst Sri Lankans that India had stepped in when they needed them the most.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!