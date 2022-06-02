Mumbai: The Indian economy will grow at 7.5 per cent in 2022-23, said SBI Research. "Given the high inflation and the subsequent upcoming rate hikes, we believe that real GDP will incrementally increase by ₹11.1 lakh crore in FY23. This still translates into a real GDP growth of 7.5 per cent for FY23, up by 20 basis points over our previous forecast," SBI chief economist Soumyakanti Ghosh said in a note on Thursday.

As per official data, the economy grew by 8.7 per cent in FY22, net adding ₹11.8 lakh crore in the year to ₹147 lakh crore, the report said, adding this was however only 1.5 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic year of FY20.

According to SBI Research Report, the factors that will impact the GDP growth for FY23 are as under:

In FY22, around 2000 Corporates, in listed space, reported 29% growth in top line and 52% growth in profit after tax (PAT) as compared to previous year. It is pertinent to mention that, construction sectors including cement, steel etc. reported impressive growth numbers in both revenue as well as PAT. Both construction and steel sector reported growth of 45% and 53% respectively in revenue in FY22 as compared to FY21. Interestingly, order book position remains strong, with construction major L&T reporting 9% growth in order book position at ₹ 3.6 lakh crore as on March’22, supported by 10% growth in order inflow of ₹ 1.9 lakh crore in FY22 as compared to ₹ 1.7 lakh crore in FY21.

The sector-wise data for April Indicate that credit off-take has happened in almost all sectors. Personal loans segment continued to perform well, registering acceleration in growth to 14.7% in April 2022 and contributes around 90% of the incremental credit during the month, primarily driven by 'Housing', 'Vehicle Loans' and 'Other Personal Loans' segments. Customers, especially in retail verticals could be having a feel of future run expected in interest rates, and might be front loading their purchases in days to come, giving a fillip to consumer demands in select niche areas.

We expect RBI also to be supportive of growth and hike repo rates gradually, but mostly frontload it in June and August policy. Specifically, core liquidity in the banking system has declined from ₹ 8.3 trillion in the beginning of the year to ₹ 6.8 trillion. Net LAF absorption has declined from ₹ 7.5 trillion to ₹ 3.3 trillion during the same period. We now expect a 50 basis point repo rate hike and 25 basis point CRR hike in forthcoming June policy. RBI is likely to raise the repo rate cumulatively by 125-150 basis points over the pandemic level at 4%. RBI might also increase the CRR rate cumulatively by another 50 bps, after raising it by 50 bps in the last monetary policy. This would lead to absorption of ₹ 1.74 lakh crore from the market on durable basis ( ₹ 87,000 crore absorbed earlier). High Government borrowing has ruled out the possibility of OMO sale, thus CRR increase seems as the possible non disruptive option of absorbing the durable liquidity. Furthermore, this opens up space for RBI to conduct liquidity management in future through OMO purchase. RBI can give back to the market at least 3/4th of the ₹ 1.74 lakh crore absorbed through CRR hike or ₹ 1.30 lakh crore in some form to address duration supply. This would lower the Market Borrowing to around ₹ 13 lakh crore.

