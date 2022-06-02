SBI upgrades India's FY23 GDP growth to 7.5%3 min read . Updated: 02 Jun 2022, 01:16 PM IST
- India's FY23 GDP: Clearly, growth numbers at 7.5% perhaps looks better but is subject to significant uncertainties, said SBI Research Report
Listen to this article
Mumbai: The Indian economy will grow at 7.5 per cent in 2022-23, said SBI Research. "Given the high inflation and the subsequent upcoming rate hikes, we believe that real GDP will incrementally increase by ₹11.1 lakh crore in FY23. This still translates into a real GDP growth of 7.5 per cent for FY23, up by 20 basis points over our previous forecast," SBI chief economist Soumyakanti Ghosh said in a note on Thursday.
As per official data, the economy grew by 8.7 per cent in FY22, net adding ₹11.8 lakh crore in the year to ₹147 lakh crore, the report said, adding this was however only 1.5 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic year of FY20.
According to SBI Research Report, the factors that will impact the GDP growth for FY23 are as under: