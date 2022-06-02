SBI upgrades India's FY23 GDP growth to 7.5%

Mumbai: The Indian economy will grow at 7.5 per cent in 2022-23, said SBI Research. "Given the high inflation and the subsequent upcoming rate hikes, we believe that real GDP will incrementally increase by ₹11.1 lakh crore in FY23. This still translates into a real GDP growth of 7.5 per cent for FY23, up by 20 basis points over our previous forecast," SBI chief economist Soumyakanti Ghosh said in a note on Thursday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}