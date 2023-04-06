SC quashes Centre’s ban on news broadcaster MediaOne4 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:48 AM IST
The press has a duty to speak truth to power and present citizens with hard facts enabling them to make choices that propel democracy in the right direction, the Supreme Court said
NEW DELHI : Criticism of government action cannot be called “anti-establishment", and a homogenized view on issues ranging from socio-economic polity to political ideologies poses “grave dangers to democracy", the Supreme Court emphasized on Wednesday, as it quashed the Union government’s telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne, and held that national security claims couldn’t be “made out of thin air" to deny citizens remedies provided under the law.
